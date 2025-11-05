Nagaland police seek public help to trace armed robbery suspect in Kohima

Kohima Police are appealing for public assistance in locating a suspect involved in an attempted armed robbery at the State Bank of India (SBI) Chedema Branch on October 31.

The suspect has been identified as Vitoulu Domeh, aged 35, from Zhavame village, Phek district, Nagaland.

The incident occurred around 12:30 pm when a man entered the bank carrying a pistol and allegedly threatened to detonate what appeared to be an explosive device strapped to his body. He demanded cash from the bank staff before security personnel intervened.

The guards acted quickly, recovering the stolen money and seizing the firearm. However, the suspect escaped and remains at large. A case has been registered at the North Police Station, and an extensive search operation is underway.

Police have urged residents to remain alert and to report any information about the suspect’s whereabouts or any suspicious activity. Information can be shared with the Kohima Police through official contact channels.

Authorities emphasised that public cooperation could be crucial in ensuring the suspect is apprehended swiftly and safely.