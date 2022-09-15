Nagaland police on Thursday busted an inter-state drugs network and seized 15 packets consisting of one lakh fifty thousand suspected YABA (WY) tablets.

The Narcotic Cell of the Nagaland Police, while conducting a surprise search, intercepted one Guwahati bound black colour XUV 500, bearing registration number AS01-DJ-8364 near Viswema village, which was coming from Imphal, Manipur.

During a thorough check of the vehicle, the police recovered 15 packets containing approximately one lakh fifty thousand tablets of suspected YABA (WY).

Accordingly, the driver of the vehicle identified as Md Salman Khan (32) along with another occupant identified as Abdur Rajak (38), have been arrested and the illegal contraband along with the vehicle has been seized by the police. Both the arrested persons hail from Manipur.

A case, vide Narcotic Cell Police Station Case No. 12/2022, U/S 22©/60 NDPS Act, has been registered for further investigation.