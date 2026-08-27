Nagaland police seize 19,760 suspected codeine cough syrup bottles in Dimapur raid

Police in Nagaland’s Dimapur have seized 19,760 bottles of suspected codeine-based cough syrup during a raid on a warehouse at Jain Temple Road in Marwari Patti, officials said.

The action followed intelligence inputs about the storage of the pharmaceutical products. A team from the suburban police station searched the locked warehouse after repeated attempts to contact its tenant went unanswered.

The search was authorised and supervised by ACP (West) and carried out in the presence of independent witnesses. Police said the entire procedure was digitally recorded through the e-Sakshya platform.

During the operation, officers recovered 126 cartons. Of these, 101 cartons contained Bescod Cough Syrup, accounting for 16,160 bottles, while 25 cartons contained EB-DYL Cough Syrup, with 3,600 bottles.

Police also seized several other pharmaceutical products that were not accounted for and said these would be verified.

A suo motu case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The investigation is now focused on identifying those operating the warehouse and tracing the suspected supply and distribution network.

Codeine-based cough syrups have legitimate medical uses as cough suppressants. However, their supply is regulated, with such medicines restricted to licensed pharmacists or medical practitioners.