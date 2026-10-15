Nagaland Police seized 581.520 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) during search and inspection operations at suspected liquor-selling outlets and storage premises in Medziphema town and adjoining areas of Chümoukedima district.

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland Police headquarters on October 15, the operation was conducted on October 14 following complaints from members of the public and responsible persons in Medziphema about the alleged unchecked sale and storage of liquor.

The searches were carried out at suspected locations under the jurisdiction of the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Chümoukedima, and Medziphema Police Station.



Police teams inspected suspected liquor-selling establishments, storage premises and sheds around Medziphema Town Junction, Jharnapani Junction and adjoining areas, including National Highway 29.

The operation resulted in the seizure of various brands of IMFL, with the total quantity recorded at 581.520 litres in the respective seizure memos.

Two individuals suspected of involvement in liquor sales were detained during the operation and subsequently released on personal recognisance (PR) bonds, the police said.

Further proceedings are being undertaken in accordance with the applicable legal provisions.

The police said the operation was part of efforts to curb the illegal sale and storage of liquor and enforce the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition Act, 1989.

The public has been urged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and report information about the illegal sale or storage of liquor to the appropriate authorities.