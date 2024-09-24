In a coordinated state-wide operation aimed at curbing the sale and storage of illegal liquor, the Nagaland Police carried out surprise inspections across the state on September 21, 2024, under the provisions of the Nagaland Liquor Total Prohibition (NLTP) Act of 1989. The operation, conducted by various District Executive Forces (DEFs) and NAP/IR Battalions, resulted in the seizure of 9,583 bottles of liquor of various brands, highlighting the ongoing issue of liquor trafficking in the state.

During the two-hour drive, police registered 28 cases across multiple police stations and arrested 30 individuals under Section 44 (e) of the NLTP Act. The crackdown, which was meticulously planned and executed, was part of the Nagaland Police's broader efforts to enforce the Liquor Prohibition Act and eliminate the illegal liquor trade.

District-wise data from the operation showed that the highest number of illegal liquor bottles were seized in Kohima (1,933 bottles) and Wokha (1,684 bottles), while significant quantities were also confiscated in Dimapur (1,752 bottles) and Mokokchung (1,268 bottles). The breakdown of seizures by DEFs and battalions reflected the widespread nature of illegal liquor activities, with both urban and rural areas being targeted.

- Dimapur: 1,225 bottles seized by DEF; 527 bottles by the 1st NAP Battalion.

- Kohima: 1,869 bottles by DEF; 64 bottles by the 2nd NAP Battalion.

- Wokha: 160 bottles by DEF; 1,524 bottles by the 13th NAP (IR) Battalion.

The Nagaland Police emphasized their commitment to fully implementing the NLTP Act, assuring that such operations against illegal liquor trade would continue. The department also called for public cooperation, encouraging citizens to report any suspicious activities related to liquor sales to their respective SPs or directly to the police headquarters.

The authorities stressed that the fight against illegal liquor could only succeed with active participation from the public, as the police continue to target the flow of illegal alcohol in Nagaland.

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