Dimapur Police in Nagaland apprehended multiple with a series of operations conducted on May 29 to combat drug trafficking in the region. First, they apprehend Abdul Suhid from Bowalgiri Village, Po/Ps Kurimari, Dist Morigaon. Suhid was arrested at the Railway Platform Area in Dimapur, where police recovered 5 plastic soap cases suspected to contain Shan Flower, weighing 56 grams. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Later on the same day, at around 5:30 PM, Dimapur Police apprehended Mazada Begum, aged 52, and wife of Jakir Hussain from Kunusa, Po/PS Jagi Road, Dist Naringi, Assam. Begum was arrested at the Railway Platform in Dimapur, and during the operation, police recovered two soap boxes suspected to contain Shan Flower, weighing 21 grams. A case was promptly registered under the relevant provisions of the law, and investigative procedures commenced without delay.

The Commissionerate Police of Nagaland, covering the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland, has intensified its war on drugs with a series of arrests and significant seizures of narcotics. This ongoing operation aims to curb the illegal trafficking of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in the region. They reiterated the department's unwavering commitment to combatting the menace of drug trafficking.