o uphold the law and maintain integrity within its ranks, the Nagaland Police on September 27 have suspended 43 of their own personnel under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The decision comes as part of a stern crackdown on drug-related offenses within the force.

Director General of Police (DGP) Nagaland, Rupin Sharma, addressed the media in Kohima to provide details of the actions taken. According to DGP Sharma, among the 43 personnel, 23 received penalties under the NDPS Act.

The penalties meted out include:

- One compulsory retirement

- Seven dismissals from service

- Nine individuals facing stoppage of a two-year increment with cumulative effect and suspension period

- Three personnel experiencing a year's increment reduction with cumulative effect and suspension period

- One individual receiving a rank downgrade with cumulative effect for three years

- One year's increment reduction with cumulative effect and suspension period

- One year's increment reduction without cumulative effect and suspension period, treated as not on duty

Moreover, a departmental inquiry is pending for the remaining 20 suspended personnel.