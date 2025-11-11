Nagaland police to host first regional anti-narcotics conference under ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ mission

Nagaland Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma announced that the state police, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), will host a two-day Regional Anti-Narcotics Task Force Conference on November 13 and 14 at Chumoukedima. The event will bring together police representatives from all Northeastern states and West Bengal to address growing concerns over drug trafficking in the region.

Speaking at a press conference on November 11, Sharma said senior officials from the central government are expected to attend the meet. “The conference will deliberate on the challenges posed by narcotics trafficking in and from the Northeast, and formulate recommendations for effective cooperation among states,” he stated.

The DGP added that this would be the first regional conference of its kind under the national Nasha Mukt Bharat mission, with a strong focus on enforcement, supply reduction, rehabilitation, and de-addiction.

Turning to the ongoing Nagaland Police recruitment drive, Sharma informed that the last date for online applications has been extended by 15 days—from November 7—to assist candidates facing delays in securing required documents such as indigenous certificates.

Addressing public concerns about the Rs 300 examination fee, Sharma clarified that registration on the online portal is free and valid for all future recruitments, but payment is required to sit for the exam. He explained that the portal’s development cost about Rs 40 lakh, and additional expenses cover OTPs, SMS notifications, and the three-tier selection process.

“People should understand that we are not making profit. We are actually cutting costs wherever possible, even producing badges in-house to save funds,” Sharma said, adding that the digital system has reduced travel and accommodation costs for applicants, saving each between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000.

On the state’s forensic infrastructure, Sharma said Nagaland’s forensic laboratory in Dimapur is “decently placed” to handle around 1,200–1,300 investigation cases annually. However, efforts are underway to improve district-level response capabilities. Proposals will be sent to the state government to facilitate faster deployment of forensic teams to crime scenes, particularly in serious cases under new criminal laws.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Sandeep Tamgadge said that work orders have been issued for mobile forensic vans for all districts. He added that new posts for scientific officers and assistants are being created to strengthen forensic services.

“The way forward is not merely setting up new labs, but decentralising resources and improving mobility so that forensic support reaches scenes of crime faster,” Sharma emphasised.