Nagaland Police has unearthed one of the largest nexus operating drug trafficking network spreading across mainly Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Punjab also possibly other states of country.

An arrest was made from Sechu Zubza under Kohima District on November 13, wherein two traffickers from Manipur were caught carrying Heroin and upon interrogation the two accused is suspected to have trafficked around 60 Kgs of heroin worth about Rs 400 crore within a span of one year.

Director General of Police ( DGP) Nagaland, Rupin Sharma says the police has successfully so far nabbed 12 persons who are part of this network and they belong to Nagaland, Manipur and Assam.