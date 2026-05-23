Nagaland Police urge people to maintain peace amid concerns over spillover of tensions from Manipur

The Nagaland Police has appealed to citizens to maintain peace, communal harmony and vigilance amid concerns that the prevailing law and order situation in neighbouring Manipur could have spillover effects in the state.

In an appeal issued on Friday, May 22, Director General of Police Rupin Sharma urged people to act responsibly and refrain from sharing or forwarding unverified information, rumours or provocative content on social media that could trigger panic, misunderstanding or communal tension.

The advisory cautioned against the spread of false and misleading narratives online, noting that the rise of artificially generated content has made the circulation of fake information easier and more dangerous.

The appeal came amid ongoing search operations in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district to rescue people allegedly held hostage by armed groups.

According to reports, 31 out of around 38 people belonging to the Kuki and Naga communities, who had allegedly been held captive in Kangpokpi and Senapati districts, were released on May 14 and 15.

The incident followed violence in Manipur on May 13, when suspected militants allegedly shot dead three church leaders and injured four others in Kangpokpi district. In a separate incident in Noney district, a civilian was killed and his wife injured in a firing incident.

The Nagaland Police also urged citizens not to react emotionally to developments outside the state and to avoid being influenced by rumours and provocative narratives circulating online.

Authorities said the situation is being closely monitored and assured that all necessary measures are in place to maintain law and order in Nagaland.

The police further warned that individuals found deliberately spreading fake news, rumours or inflammatory content through social media or other platforms would face legal action under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and other applicable laws.

Citizens were also advised to immediately report any suspicious individuals or activities that could disturb social harmony and peaceful coexistence among communities in the state.

Reiterating that Nagaland has largely maintained peace and normalcy despite tensions in neighbouring regions, the police appealed for cooperation from all sections of society to preserve harmony and stability in the state.