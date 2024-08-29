The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the Nagaland government has decided to initiate consultative meetings with apex tribal bodies and civil society organizations to advance discussions on the long-standing Naga Political Issue.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, attended by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and the state’s two Members of Parliament, the PAC resolved to seek broader public input on how to address the ongoing negotiations between the Centre and various Naga groups. Nagaland government spokesperson and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, K.G. Kenye, announced the decision in a press conference following the meeting.

The PAC, established in November 2023, includes all 60 members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly from eight political parties. The committee's primary focus is to facilitate a timely and unified resolution to the Naga Political Issue. Despite separate negotiations between the Centre, NSCN-IM, and the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), a final solution has yet to be reached due to the groups’ inability to align their positions.

Kenye said that while two major agreements – the Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM and the Agreed Position with NNPGs – have been signed, unresolved areas within the Framework Agreement remain undisclosed, hindering progress.

“The state government is now seeking the views of the public, civil societies, and tribal bodies to determine the best path forward,” Kenye said, noting that consultations will begin soon.

In addition, the PAC discussed ongoing dialogues between the Centre and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) concerning their demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory. With new leadership in ENPO, the PAC expressed optimism that the tripartite talks would gain momentum, bringing about a resolution.