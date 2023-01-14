The Naga National Political Groups(NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) in a joint statement declared unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of their respective agreements, with immediate effect for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India.

“In times of crises in the Naga movement, Nagas have always survived. Today, the loud chorus of the day from different directions converge us to action for the shared future of the Nagas,” The joint statement stated.

“Since the "September Joint Accordant" of 14 September, 2022, the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) and the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) have agreed to form the "Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation" led by the Convener of NNPGs and the Chairman of NSCN, "to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.

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In affirmation of this position, the NNPGs and the NSCN on this day declare our unconditional commitment to collaborate on the basis of our respective agreements, with immediate effect, for the resolution of the Naga historical and political rights with the Government of India. To the Naga people, we appeal to you to stand with us to prevent any further division of our shared belonging,” the statement further said.

“This statement is a political speech of the undeniable Naga soul,” the statement further added.

Earlier, Isak Sumi, whose impeachment had been overturned by the NSCN-K (Khango) Council of Kilonsers on January 5, had said on January 8 that he was ready to "reconcile" with Khango Konyak, the organization's now-impeached president, "regardless of the misguidance." He had said that Konyak was misled and diverted in a "scheme hatched" by others, and that Konyak was not the cause of the situation.

"He is a senior leader, a 1960 veteran who has been to China twice, and one of the most capable commanders in the Naga army alive today, so even this dispute, in his words, I would not blame him (Khango)," Sumi had stated.