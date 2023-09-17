The Power Department's Transmission Division in Dimapur has issued a statement regarding a recent blackout that affected several districts in Nagaland, including Dimapur, Chümoukedima, Niuland, and Peren. The blackout was attributed to a grid disturbance, which disrupted the power supply in the mentioned districts.

According to the Executive Engineer of Transmission Division Dimapur, the disturbance occurred around 6:30 p.m. on September 15 at the 132/66/33kV Nagarjan sub-station. Both 132kV D/C main incomer lines were isolated from the interstate sub-station due to the disturbance. Subsequent efforts were made by the department's officers and staff to restore power, but the disturbance persisted. As a result, the Nagarjan sub-station experienced a blackout at 7:05 p.m., impacting the power supply to the four affected districts.

Further investigations and diagnostic testing revealed a malfunction in a transformer relay, which was isolated from the circuit. Normalization of the Nagarjan sub-station and the restoration of power supply began on September 15 at 11:08 p.m. and was fully completed at 12:40 a.m. on September 16.

On September 16, follow-up testing and rectification work were carried out, including a two-hour shutdown of the 132/33kV 100MVA transformer from 11 a.m. to 1:05 p.m.