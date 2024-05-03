The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has brought to light a critical issue plaguing the healthcare infrastructure of the region. The absence of functioning CT-Scan and Mammogram machines at the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for over a year has sparked widespread concern.

Revealed by a credible yet anonymous source to the Public Grievances Department of the NPCC, this lapse in maintenance highlights a troubling neglect of essential medical equipment within a government-run institution. NHAK, a cornerstone of healthcare accessibility for the people of Nagaland, particularly those from rural areas reliant on its services, should not find itself handicapped by non-functional machinery.

The repercussions of this deficiency are acutely felt by patients, who are now compelled to seek these crucial medical procedures at private facilities, imposing an unwarranted financial strain. Such a situation not only undermines the principle of accessible healthcare but also highlights systemic failures in governance.

The NPCC, committed to advocating for the welfare of Nagaland's populace irrespective of economic disparity, has taken a staunch stance against this negligence. The organization implores the concerned authorities to swiftly address this issue, emphasizing that the welfare and dignity of citizens hinge upon the provision of reliable medical services.

Er. Meshenlo Kath, Co-Chairman of the Public Grievances Department at NPCC, along with Secretaries Pito Assumi and Kacheto, has issued a resolute call-to-action. Should the necessary steps not be taken promptly, the NPCC warns of democratic measures to ensure the well-being of the people.