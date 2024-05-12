The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has echoed the stance of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in rejecting the analogies made by Sam Pitroda to illustrate India's diversity. Pitroda's remarks, deemed unacceptable and unfortunate by the NPCC, were made in his personal capacity and do not reflect the position of the Congress Party, as clarified through appropriate party channels.

Despite the party's disavowal of Pitroda's statements, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought to politicize the issue, prompting criticism from the NPCC. The party's response is characterized as regrettable and indicative of their desperation in the face of looming electoral challenges.

The NPCC highlights the hypocrisy of the BJP, noting several instances in which BJP leaders have made racially loaded statements without facing proportionate official censure. Examples cited include Union Minister Giriraj Singh in 2015, former BJP MP Tarun Vijay in 2017, and Santosh Ranjan Rai, the former national vice president of BJP's youth wing in 2021.

In reaffirming their commitment to India's rich diversity, the NPCC emphasizes their unwavering dedication to upholding the interests of all sections of society, regardless of color or creed.