The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has strongly rejected the recent statement made by the BJP Nagaland President, which claimed that "thousands of Congress workers and officials" from 58 A/C Shamator Assembly Constituency had joined the BJP. The NPCC has termed this assertion as exaggerated, misleading, and unacceptable.

Citing a report from the District Congress Committee (DCC) Tuensang, the NPCC clarified that only 13 individuals had signed in support of joining the BJP. However, among them, only 11 were registered Congress members, while the remaining two had never been affiliated with the party.

The individuals who switched allegiance include Retired IGP (IPS) Richard Yimkhuing and his wife, Shojila Yimkhuing, along with others from various villages, namely S. Lakhang (Yakor Village), Khiungreto and Yakso (Huker Village), Mahila and Riola (Huker Village), Thrimhokiu, Wongji, and Chelu (Huker Village B), Richard Yimto (Rürrü Village), Shojila (Sangpur Village), and Yanshu (Shamator Village A). The two individuals who were never Congress members are Royim and S. Kioshu from Chessor Village.

The NPCC asserted that the BJP's claim of a mass defection was a blatant misrepresentation of facts designed to create a false perception of growing support. The party urged BJP Nagaland to uphold political integrity and refrain from spreading misinformation to the public.