The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has expressed dismay over Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s recent remarks in Mokokchung regarding the revocation of the regularization order for 147 Assistant Professors.



According to the Chief Minister, the decision was based on the Interim Report submitted by the High Powered Committee (HPC), with a final decision pending the committee’s conclusive report.



In a statement, the NPCC accused the Chief Minister of undermining the credibility of the state Cabinet, stating that repeated reversals and shifting positions have reduced Cabinet decisions to a mere formality. "If the earlier flip-flop decisions of the Nagaland Cabinet were not enough, the Hon’ble Chief Minister has now made a mockery of the process by hiding behind a committee constituted by his own government," the party said, calling it an added insult to aspirants seeking justice.

The NPCC further reminded Rio that leading an opposition-less government does not give him license to arbitrarily shift policy stances or dilute the seriousness of Cabinet resolutions. It urged the Chief Minister to uphold the sanctity of governance and deliver clear and consistent decisions, particularly on sensitive issues affecting the careers and futures of educated youths.