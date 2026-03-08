Nagaland Pradesh Congress slams minister Imna Along over ‘Vande Mataram’ remarks, cites state’s unique identity

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has strongly criticised remarks made by minister Temjen Imna Along in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly regarding the singing of Vande Mataram, saying the comments were insensitive to the unique historical and religious identity of the state.

In a sharply worded statement, the NPCC expressed “deep concern” over what it described as an attempt to justify the compulsory respect for Vande Mataram among the people of Nagaland. The party stressed that Nagaland holds a distinct constitutional status under Article 371(A) of the Constitution of India, which guarantees protection of the religious and social practices, customary laws, and traditions of the Naga people.

The Congress unit said the constitutional provision was a solemn assurance recognising the state’s unique history and identity, and cautioned against any move that could undermine these safeguards.

While acknowledging the historic role of Vande Mataram in India’s freedom movement, the NPCC noted that several stanzas of the song contain references to Hindu religious imagery and deities. In this context, it argued that attempts to normalise or justify its imposition in a state where Christianity forms the “spiritual and cultural foundation” of society could be perceived as insensitive.

Highlighting the role of the Church in Naga society, the party said Christianity has long shaped the moral, social and political life of the people of Nagaland. It warned that any effort to dilute or undermine this identity through ideological imposition must be firmly resisted.

The NPCC also alleged that such statements raise concerns about what it described as a gradual attempt by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ideological affiliates to promote majoritarian ideology in educational institutions across the country, including in Nagaland.

Urging Imna Along to refrain from “misleading the people,” the Congress unit said elected leaders must respect the sentiments, faith and identity of the communities they represent.

“Nagaland deserves leaders who defend constitutional protections and uphold the dignity of the people’s faith and traditions,” the statement added, while calling on citizens to remain vigilant in safeguarding the unique identity and constitutional rights of the Naga people.