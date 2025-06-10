The recent visit of A.K. Mishra, the Centre's official interlocutor for the Naga Peace Talks, has reignited public attention on the Centre’s continued delay in fulfilling its assurances to the Naga people.



Highlighting a decade-long series of unfulfilled promises, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) has once again pressed Union government to honour its commitments made under two landmark agreements—the "Framework Agreement" signed with the NSCN-IM in 2015 and the "Agreed Position" inked with the Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (WC-NNPGs) in 2017.



The NPCC appealed A.K. Mishra, urging him to expedite the implementation process and facilitate a conclusive resolution that respects the political aspirations of the Naga people.

“The continued delay undermines trust and casts a shadow over the sincerity of the peace process,” the NPCC stated, emphasizing that the time has come for the Centre to act decisively and uphold its end of the negotiation.

The NPCC stressed that a meaningful and lasting settlement is crucial not only for political stability in Nagaland but also for broader peace in the Northeast region.