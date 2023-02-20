At least four individuals were injured in yet another incident of pre-election violence in Nagaland on February 20 after a clash broke out between LJP and National People's Party (NPP) supporters in the Thonoknyu constituency under the Noklak district of the state.

In a brawl near their party's office, supporters of the LJP and NPP threw stones at each other.

The situation was brought under control by a section of IR, a NAP team, and a platoon of BSF. However, four injured people were sent to the hospital following thier injury.

The officer in charge of the Thonoknyu constituency sustained injuries.

According to the reports, at least five vehicles were damaged in the stone pelting and the attack was carried out by the supporters of NDPP and LJP candidates.

As per police, in a different incident, stones were hurled at the motorcade of NPP state president Andrew Ahoto Sema while he was returning from election campaigning at Thoktsur in Kiphire district on Sunday night, resulting in one person being hurt and five vehicles being damaged.

They stated that those responsible for the incident had not yet been found.

On February 18 night in Indisen village, a few people shot some blanks close to the home of the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur II assembly seat.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) supporters allegedly arrived in six to seven vehicles, engaged in sloganeering, tossed empty bottles at the candidate's home, and fired six blank rounds before departing the area, according to a member of the Indian Youth Organization.

Police said two vehicles belonging to LJP supporters were seized.

Polling for the 60-member Assembly in Nagaland will be held on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.