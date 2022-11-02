President Droupadi Murmu who is on her maiden visit to Nagaland, arrived in the capital city of Kohima today, November 2.

President Murmu was received by Assam and Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi, chief minister Neiphiu Rio, deputy chief minister Y Patton, chief secretary J Alam and other senior officials of the state government of Nagaland.

In honour of her maiden visit to the state of Nagaland since taking over her office post her win in the presidential elections, President Murmu was given a civic reception at 3 PM in the afternoon of November 3 at Capital Cultural Hall, Kohima.

On the occasion, President Murmu virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 9 developmental projects of Nagaland including integrated virtual classrooms, newly constructed government schools, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana roads and others.

Addressing the audience, Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio welcomed President Droupadi Murmu and expressed gratitude for the efforts initiated by the government with regard to Naga political issue. Additionally, the chief minister expressed hope of an early solution to the impending Naga political issue.

As per schedule, President Murmu will also meet the state ministers at the Raj Bhawan which will be followed by a state banquet at the chief minister’s residential complex on November 2, evening.

Later, on November 3, President Murmu will be meeting village council members and self-help groups as part of her two-day itinerary of Nagaland visit. She will be also visiting Kohima War Memorial as part of her two-day visit to the state.