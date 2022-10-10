President of India, Droupadi Murmu expressed sadness at the death of litterateur Temsula Ao on October 10.

Taking to Twitter, the President of India also wrote, “in the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made a valuable contribution to women's empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends”.

In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 10, 2022

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences on the demise of renowned litterateur Temsula Ao on Monday, saying she played a pivotal role in popularising Naga culture via her literary works.

“Saddened by the passing away of Dr Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace”, PM wrote in a Twitter post.

Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2022

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also offered condolences to Temsula Ao by saying that the Naga society has lost a mentor and a guardian. “Dr. Temsula, who was also a renowned author and an ethnographer had contributed much to the Naga society through her literary works. Although she was a recipient of various laurels, she was humble about her achievements. I found her to be a strong and hardworking and humble woman, who was ever ready to serve the people with no reservations in various capacities. As such, she was highly respected by all and her accomplishments in life have inspired many women”.

Deepest condolences to the family of Dr. Temsula Ao, Padma Shri awardee. May the departed soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/177pFPp1vE — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) October 10, 2022

A recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award and Padma Shri, Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the northeast. She was 76.