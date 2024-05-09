Sano Vamuzo, the founding president of the NMA (Nagaland Mothers’ Association), social worker, and educationist, was honored with the Padma Shri Award, the fourth highest civilian honor in India by President Droupadi Murmu. Her dedication to social work in Nagaland earned her this prestigious recognition.

Wife of former Nagaland Chief Minister Late Vamuzo, Sano co-founded the NMA in 1983 alongside concerned mothers, aiming to combat social evils and elevate the status of women under the guiding motto of “Human Integrity.” Her impactful work was further acknowledged when she received the Navjyoti Award from the Delhi Police Foundation for outstanding achievements in social services, particularly for youth, recognizing NMA’s significant contributions to society.

Sano Vamuzo's commitment to social welfare extends beyond the founding of NMA. She served as the first chairperson of the Nagaland State Commission for Women for two consecutive terms, from 2007 to 2010 and from 2010 to 2013.

Before dedicating herself to social work, Sano Vamuzo made notable contributions to education. She served as an educator in various capacities, including teaching roles in schools such as GHS Kohima (1964) and Baptist English School Kohima (1966).



Additionally, she played a pivotal role in establishing and leading Mission English School as Headmistress from 1967 to 1971. Her dedication to education continued as she served as the Headmistress of Baptist English School in 1972 and later as a Lecturer at Baptist College Kohima in 1982.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphie Rio conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on her esteemed recognition with the Padma Shri award for her remarkable contributions to social work. Taking to his social media platform, CM Rio tweeted, “Congratulations to Smt. Sano Vamuzo on being awarded the Padma Shri for her distinguished service in the field of Social Work. It is a proud moment for the citizens of Nagaland. I wish her good health and long life in the service of people.”