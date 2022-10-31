Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) on October 31, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for an early political settlement based on Naga Framework Agreement.

The group also pleaded vehemently with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that Nagas wanted to know if he wished to carry out agreements (the Framework Agreement and Agreed Position) reached after decades of discussions with stakeholders.

In a joint statement, ACAUT convener Tia Longchar, co-convener Simon Kelio, and secretary Hetoi Chishi underlined that despite ceasefires being perpetually extended throughout the past 25 years under four Prime Ministers, none of them had the desire or fortitude to carry out their commitments.

They also claimed that the only solution to the twin problems of excessive taxes and unfettered corruption afflicting Naga society was a political settlement.

''In light of the vociferous demand for an early political settlement made by the vast majority of Naga citizens and CSOs, which was made clear at the significant public rally on August 5, 2022, ACAUT fervently urged Prime Minister Modi to keep his promise to resolve the protracted Naga political issue and usher in a new era of hope, peace, and development,'' ACAUT added.

At the "mother of all rallies" it organised on August 25, 2017, ACAUT demanded that the Government of India (GoI) undertake inclusive discussion with other Naga political groups in view of the cry of "enough is enough" over repeated taxes.

The public resolution, according to ACAUT, was in favour of hastening the Indo-Naga political solution and was accepted during its inaugural public gathering. After that, it approved the directive for "Solution before Election" in 2018 following the signing of the Framework Agreement and Agreed Position.

The ACAUT regretted that even though five years had gone by since then and an election had been held in response to the BJP's Ram Madhav's pledge to hold an "Election for Solution," the situation was still the same.

By Christmas 2022, before the upcoming Assembly election, the BJP government at the Centre should fulfil the wishes of the populace for an honourable settlement, according to ACAUT.

Despite fierce opposition from those who think authority comes from the point of a pistol, Monday, October 31 also commemorates the tenth anniversary of the first significant public demonstration against the yoke of unrelenting taxation and corruption, which took place on October 31, 2012.

The public resolution of "One Government, One Tax" received a tremendous amount of support from the populace, according to ACAUT, and took hold following the Forum for Naga Reconciliation's declaration of "One Naga National Government" in the Naga Concordant of 2011.

The Government of India, on the other hand, continues to recognise and renew ceasefires with numerous Naga political parties (NPGs), according to ACAUT, without pinning them down to specific camps or limiting the use of combat weapons by different card holders.

In addition, ACAUT emphasised that, unlike those at the Peace Camp at Kohima, there was no provision in the current ceasefire ground rules for the provision of allowances and rations to those under the ceasefire.

The Government of India, on the other hand, continues to recognise and renew ceasefires with numerous Naga political parties (NPGs), according to ACAUT, without pinning them down to specific camps or limiting the use of combat weapons by different card holders.

Besides this, ACAUT emphasised that, unlike those at the Peace Camp at Kohima, there was no provision in the current ceasefire ground rules for the provision of allowances and rations to those under the ceasefire.