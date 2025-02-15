Nagaland’s private doctors have decided to continue providing healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and the Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS) for now, despite prolonged delays in claim payments.

The Nagaland Private Doctors Association (NPDA) announced the decision following a meeting with the Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) and the Confederation of All Nagaland State Services Employees’ Association (CANSSEA) on February 13.

The NHPS has assured NPDA that all pending payments will be cleared within two weeks. In a statement, NPDA emphasised that public welfare remains its priority, and it will not suspend services at this time. However, it warned that failure to honour the commitment within the given timeframe would leave it with no choice but to take legal action.

The association reiterated that private hospitals are under severe financial strain due to the non-payment of claims by Future Generali Insurance (FGI). Essential supplies such as emergency medications, chemotherapy drugs, laboratory reagents, dialysis equipment, oxygen, and surgical consumables are becoming difficult to procure.

Hospitals are also struggling to manage staff salaries, maintain facilities, and ensure uninterrupted services in critical care units such as CCU, ICU, and NICU. The NPDA called on the authorities to fulfill their obligations and prevent an escalating healthcare crisis in the state.