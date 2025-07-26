Three Nagaland hospitals re-empanelled under PM-JAY and CMHIS

The Nagaland Health Protection Society (NHPS) has announced the re-empanelment of three private hospitals in the state for the financial year 2025-2026 under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and the Chief Minister Health Insurance Scheme (CMHIS).

The hospitals include:

Christian Institute of Health Sciences & Research (CIHSR), Chumoukedima



Faith Hospital and Institute of Medical Sciences, Dimapur



Nikos Hospital, Dimapur

Beneficiaries of both schemes can now avail cashless treatment at these hospitals. NHPS has advised beneficiaries to visit cmhis.nagaland.gov.in/hospitah/2 for the updated list of empanelled hospitals and their specialty services.

The NHPS is actively working to bring more private hospitals under its network. For queries or assistance, beneficiaries can contact the toll-free helpline at 1800-202-3380.

The integration of these hospitals into the NHPS network represents a step forward in achieving the overarching objectives of both the AB PM-JAY and CMHIS. These schemes are intended to provide financial protection against catastrophic health expenditure, ensuring citizens can access necessary healthcare without the risk of financial hardship.