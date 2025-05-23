The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) supported project ‘Tribal Resilience Initiative for Building Environmentally Sustainable Livelihood (TRIBES)’ was inaugurated by P. Bulte, General Manager, NABARD, Nagaland Regional Office.

In his address, he provided a comprehensive overview of the project’s norms, implementation process, and long-term objectives. His remarks informed and inspired the attendees, setting a clear direction for the project's execution.

The project will be implemented through partner agency NEIDA in Sanphure, Tutheze, Pongren, and Tsongpong villages under Longmatra block, Kiphire district. Tiarenba Imsong, Programme Officer (NEIDA), gave a brief overview of the project.

Temsuwati Longkumer, Deputy Commissioner of Kiphire, attended the event as special guest and delivered an encouraging address, emphasizing the importance of agricultural progress and farmer empowerment.

Sentinungba, District Horticulture Officer of Kiphire, encouraged farmers to take full advantage of the project. He emphasized the potential for value addition and future opportunities in crop processing and agribusiness, urging farmers to seek departmental support when needed.

A representative from Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Kiphire, outlined the objectives of KVK’s presence in the district and highlighted the relevance of technology-driven cultivation methods. The representative assured support in addressing farmers’ queries and discussed the scope for technological advancement in agriculture.

The program concluded on a hopeful and determined note, with a collective commitment to drive agricultural transformation through community effort and institutional support.

The programme was attended by Dr. Imsunaro (AGM), Imkongyanger Imchen (DDM), department officials, bank representatives, NEIDA members, Village Council leaders, farmers, and SHG representatives.