Nagaland Assembly discusses protected area permit, border fencing and road projects

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly, on September 2, deliberated on key issues ranging from the reimposition of the Protected Area Permit (PAP) to progress under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Replying to a starred question raised by MLA Achumbemo Kikon, Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Y. Patton informed the House that the Ministry of Home Affairs had reimposed PAP in Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland with effect from December 17, 2024, citing security concerns in the border areas. He further clarified that there is no active fencing along Nagaland’s 215 km stretch of the India–Myanmar border.

On the issue of the Free Movement Regime (FMR), Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reiterated the Cabinet’s opposition to both PAP and FMR. He told the House that he had conveyed the state government’s position to the Union Home Minister and expressed hope that the Centre would review Nagaland’s demands.

Meanwhile, replying to a query from MLA Nuklutoshi, Minister for Roads & Bridges G. Kaito Aye updated the Assembly on the status of PMGSY Package-3. He said the project had achieved 17% physical progress and 6% financial progress so far. The deadline for completion, initially delayed, has now been extended to March 2026 by the Ministry of Rural Development.

Kaito attributed the delay to the non-payment of contractor bills after the Online Management Monitoring and Accounting System (OMMAS) remained locked for a year between March 2024 and March 2025.