A severe public ultimatum has been issued by various community organizations in Pungro Town following a violent incident involving two members of the GPRN/NSCN (Ketovi) group. On August 8, 2024, Sangtikiu and Ati were brutally assaulted by the Town Commander of GPRN/NSCN (IM) and his accomplice, leading to widespread outrage among local communities.

The assault occurred at around 8:00 PM, during the celebration of the Metümnyo festival, an event significant to the Yimkhiung community. The victims were beaten with rifle butts and cane sticks at gunpoint, with neighbors who attempted to intervene also threatened with violence. The attack not only undermined the festive spirit but also disrespected the Yimkhiung Tribal festival.

Community leaders from the Yimkhiung Tribal Council (YTC), Public Forum Pungro Sub-Division (PFPSD), and several student and youth organizations convened an emergency meeting to address the incident. The leaders reported that attempts to negotiate with the Town Commander, identified as Capt. Jangkhen, were met with threats and a blatant disregard for the grievances.

In response, the public ultimatum demands the immediate termination of Capt. Jangkhen and Sgt. Major Jusulen from their national positions within 72 hours. The ultimatum warns that failure to comply will lead the Yimkhiung community to take independent action. This move is also highlighted as a direct challenge to the ENPO resolution of December 18, 2007, which opposes violence and intimidation within its jurisdiction.