The Office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Pughoboto has announced a stringent prohibition on the disposal of plastic and other wastes into the Doyang River and its tributaries, effective immediately. The notification, issued on June 14, 2024, aims to curb the pollution of these vital water bodies within the sub-division.

The ban, which targets both individual and organized dumping, extends to all tributaries of the Doyang River, including Tsuvi, Kucho, Thaghu, Tsuli, and Yeti, as well as any other water bodies in the area. This decisive action follows the recent ‘Clean Doyang Mission,’ a government-led initiative focused on the intensive cleaning of the Doyang Reservoir in Wokha. The mission has been pivotal in removing substantial amounts of plastic and non-biodegradable pollutants carried downstream by the river's flow.

In light of the severe environmental impacts of waste disposal into rivers, the district administration is calling for collective efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Tapu (Doyang) River. The administration emphasized the critical role of community involvement in preventing river pollution and urged residents to refrain from littering and improper waste disposal, especially during recreational activities along the riverbanks.

“We appeal to all individuals, organizations, towns, and villages under Pughoboto to protect our river from anthropogenic pollution,” the statement from the Additional Deputy Commissioner’s office read. “It is our collective responsibility to act as guardians of our natural resources.”

The notification also warned of strict actions against any individuals or groups found violating the ban.