Nagaland pushes for final settlement on decades-old political issue at 63rd statehood day

Nagaland marked its 63rd statehood day on December 1, with a pressing appeal for an urgent resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue, as the state government intensified calls for all negotiating parties to reach a final settlement without further delay.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio used the occasion at Secretariat Plaza in Kohima to make a direct appeal to Naga political groups, the Government of India, and stakeholders to "appreciate the pressing urgency" of concluding peace talks that have stretched across decades. The state's Political Affairs Committee, which met on 1 September 2025, unanimously backed the Ungma Statement of August 23, 2025, calling for all Naga political groups to unite on a common platform.

Rio emphasised that a broad-based consultative meeting held on September 12, 2024, had already urged New Delhi to elevate the peace dialogue to the highest political level. The chief minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to achieving what he termed an "honourable and inclusive settlement" to the contentious issue.

The statehood day celebrations began with a parade reviewed by Director General of Police Rupin Sharma, featuring contingents from multiple Nagaland Armed Police battalions, village guards, and brass bands.

Addressing regional disparities, Rio said the government remains committed to the aspirations of Eastern Nagaland, particularly demands for the Frontier Nagaland Territory Area arrangement. Following tripartite talks in September 2025 involving the Centre, state government and Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation, officials expressed hope for an early resolution.

The chief minister announced that the 26th Hornbill Festival 2025 would feature its largest international participation, with six partner countries—Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Ireland, France and the United Kingdom—alongside Arunachal Pradesh as state partner. Dedicated roundtable sessions will explore cooperation in investment, culture, agriculture, sports and education.

On youth development, Rio revealed that 31 indoor stadiums and 28 futsal grounds have been sanctioned, with Rs 23 lakh per assembly constituency earmarked as a district sports fund from 2025-26. The state will host the Asian Women's Sepak Takraw Championship 2026 and recently hosted the 69th National School Games Taekwondo Championship.

In higher education, the government has created 129 new assistant professor posts, with four model degree colleges approved for Niuland, Shamator, Noklak and Tseminyu. An artificial intelligence lab has been established at ICIT Mokokchung under Intel India, while the Nagaland Innovation Hub for Startups is being set up at Chumoukedima. Major AI initiatives SAMARTH and the AI & Future Skills Centre of Excellence were inaugurated during Union Finance Minister's visit in November 2025.

Infrastructure development includes four proposed strategic landing strips at Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon and Tuensang. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified Noune, Shilloi and Doyang Lake as inland waterway corridors for tourism and water sports.

The Nagarjan Substation's capacity has been raised to 350 MVA, with a new 220/132/33kV substation under construction at Tsitrongse. In healthcare, Nagaland achieved zero malaria cases in seven districts, whilst a 400-bed medical college hospital at NIMSR, Kohima, is being developed with JICA support.

The state's coffee sector is emerging as a regional leader with exports to South Africa, the EU and the Middle East. The 219th Coffee Board of India Meeting held in Kohima marked a first for the northeast.

Rio noted that Nagaland is currently the country's most peaceful state without serious law and order incidents or major security challenges. Whilst appreciating the Centre's decision to relax the Protected Area Permit regime for the Hornbill Festival, he urged the Government of India to permanently withdraw the PAP regime to boost tourism and economic growth.

The celebrations included virtual inauguration of 120 children and adolescent libraries, release of documented books on traditional attires of 10 indigenous tribes, and distribution of tablet computers to accredited journalists. A photo exhibition titled "Journey of Nagaland Down the Decades" showcased images from the pre-statehood period to contemporary developments.