Bimal Chandra Das, Assistant Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Dimapur Post, on May 4, underlined the RPF's unwavering dedication to bolstering safety measures for commuters, acknowledging the pivotal role railways play in the lives of countless Indians.

Speaking to the media, at the RPF office in Dimapur, Das addressed concerns surrounding illicit activities in and around railway premises, affirming the prosecution of individuals involved in gambling and substance abuse under the Railway Act.

Highlighting the RPF's proactive stance, Das shed light on numerous successful operations, including "Nanhe Fariste," resulting in the rescue of 20 minors who were promptly handed over to Childline Dimapur for further assistance. Operations such as NARCOS, Yatri Suraksha, AMANAT, and Mission Uplabdh have also been pivotal in maintaining security.

Additionally, under the "Sewa" initiative, the RPF rescued and provided medical aid to two women in need. Efforts under "Smuggled Goods of Foreign Origin" yielded the recovery of suspected foreign goods, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

In a comprehensive overview, Das revealed that the RPF handled a total of 176 cases under the Railway Act, resulting in the apprehension of 182 individuals involved in various offences. Encouraging civic engagement, Das urged interested individuals to apply for the ongoing RPF recruitment drive, offering 4460 vacancies, comprising 4208 constable positions and 452 sub-inspector roles.

The application process is entirely online, with the deadline set for May 14 of this month. Prospective candidates can submit their applications through the official website at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in.