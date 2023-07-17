Heavy rains have damaged a stretch of National Highway (NH) 702 between Mon village junction and Yaling area in the district as some portion of the road sank, said an official on July 17.

Talking to India Today NE over the phone on July 17, Mon Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma said the stretch of the NH-702 measuring around 1 km was damaged and parts of it sank due to incessant rain on July 15.

He said that the repair will start in a day or two and will be carried out by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and another agency.

When asked how long it will take to repair the road, he said, '' It will be known after the repair work starts. Almost all the stakeholders, including the NHIDCL, have been informed''.

He further said that this happened for the first time while responding to a question about whether rain damages the stretch of the road every year.

Meanwhile, the DC, in a notification, on Monday said incessant rainfall and inclement weather conditions caused landslides, mudslides, and rock falls resulting in roadblocks and damage to roads and properties in the district.

''Considering the recent sinking or damage of the NH-702 stretch between Mon village junction and Yaling area, the stretch of the road has been closed for all vehicular movement until further order,'' he said.

The notification also said that all light motor vehicles plying through the road have been directed to take the alternate route through the Mon Village by-pass road.

''Also, considering the fragile nature of the alternate route, the movement of all heavy vehicles, both commercial and passenger, will be restricted to use this particular by-pass road until further orders'', the notification added.

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