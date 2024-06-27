The State Election Commission of Nagaland has declared the poll conducted on June 26, at Polling Station No. 4 under Ward 20 of Dimapur Municipal Council as void. Under Section 31(1) of the Nagaland Municipal Act, 2023, and Rule 66(a) of the Nagaland Municipal Election Rules, 2023, a fresh poll has been scheduled for June 28.

The decision was made based on the report submitted by the Returning Officer of Dimapur Municipal Council, considering all relevant circumstances. The fresh poll at Polling Station No. 4, covering areas such as Circuit House Area, W/W- Ura Villa, Circuit House & Imkonglenden Colony, will take place from 7:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.

The State Election Commission has instructed authorities to ensure wide publicity in the affected polling station areas and to inform all political parties and contesting candidates about the rescheduled poll on June 28.