Nagaland has been recognized with the prestigious Agriculture Leadership Award 2024 for its outstanding performance in the field of horticulture. The award ceremony took place at the 15th Agriculture Leadership Conclave held in New Delhi on Wednesday, where Salhoutuonuo Kruse, Minister for Women Resource Development & Horticulture, accepted the accolade on behalf of the state.

Kruse highlighted that Nagaland's efforts in implementing innovative programs and policies have played a pivotal role in advancing horticulture across the state. These initiatives have not only bolstered agricultural productivity but have also significantly benefited farmers and rural communities.

"We are deeply honored to receive this award, which underscores our commitment to sustainable horticulture practices and rural development," said Kruse in her acceptance speech.

The Agriculture Leadership Award recognizes states and individuals for their exceptional contributions to agriculture and allied sectors.