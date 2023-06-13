The Directorate of School Education in Nagaland on June 13 celebrated the achievements of the state's best-performing government schools and meritorious students in the HSLC and HSSLC exams of 2023. The event, held at the directorate's conference hall in Kohima, witnessed the felicitation of the schools and students who demonstrated exceptional academic prowess.

Leading the way in excellence, Rüzhükhrie Government Higher Secondary School Kohima, Government High School Khulazu Basa, and Government High School Khar received well-deserved recognition as the top three government schools in the state. They were awarded certificates of merit and cash prizes of Rs 30,000, Rs 20,000, and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Further acknowledging the remarkable achievements, the Nagaland Government School Students Meritorious Award (NGSSMA) was bestowed upon the highest-performing government school students. Rahul Roy from Rüzhükhrie Government Higher Secondary School Kohima, Monika from Government High School Khulazu Basa, and Arenchetla from Government High School Khar were honored for their outstanding performance in the HSLC 2023 exams.

The NGSSMA was also presented to the top three toppers in the HSLC (Arts) category. Watisangla from Mayangnokcha Government Higher Secondary School Mokokchung secured a remarkable position among the top 5, while Kilenkala from Government Higher Secondary School Tuli and Kikogwamle from Government Higher Secondary School Jalukie claimed the top 9 and top 10 spots, respectively.

The event also celebrated the exceptional achievements of 29 government high schools and three government higher secondary schools that attained a remarkable 100% pass percentage in the recently declared HSLC and HSSLC exam results. Certificates of merit were presented to these schools as a testament to their dedication and hard work.

Recognizing the importance of sharing best practices in education, the sharing of the Best Practices Award was given to Longrimendang, teacher in-charge of Government High School Mangmetong, and Supongtola Aier, vice principal of Government Higher Secondary School Naginimora.

Kevileno Angami, the Commissioner and Secretary of the School Education Department and SCERT, expressed her heartfelt congratulations to the students and teachers of the high-achieving schools. Angami attributed their success to the collective efforts of students, teachers, and parents. Despite facing challenges such as teacher shortages and limited infrastructure, government schools in Nagaland have been able to nurture students who excel in their board exams, matching the standards set by private institutions.