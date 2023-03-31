Nagaland has witnessed a jump in crime against children as between 2019-21 a total of 141 cases were registered, said data by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

As per the NCRB, 59 cases were registered in 2019, chargesheets were filed in 35 cases, 48 persons were apprehended and 31 were convicted.

In the year 2020, out of 31 cases that were registered, chargesheets were filed in 26, and 39 persons were arrested while 13 were convicted.

On the other hand, in 2021, out of 51 registered cases, chargesheets were filed in 37, 66 were arrested and five were convicted.

It is worth mentioning that as per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the responsibility of maintaining law and order, and protection of life and property of the citizens including investigation and prosecution of crimes against citizens including children rests with the respective state governments.

The State governments are competent to deal with such offences under the extant provisions of laws.

From time to time, the ministry has been issuing advisories to states and Union Territories to effectively deal with crime against children.

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