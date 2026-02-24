Nagaland reiterate mandatory Protected Area Permit for foreign nationals

The Office of the Commissioner of Police, Dimapur, has reiterated that all foreign nationals intending to visit Nagaland must mandatorily obtain a Protected Area Permit (PAP), following the withdrawal of the earlier relaxation under the Protected Area regime.

In a press note issued by the Commissioner of Police-cum-Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO), Dimapur, it was stated that despite repeated advisories and wide publicity through various media platforms, several foreign nationals continue to enter the state without securing the mandatory PAP, thereby violating existing regulations.

The relaxation granted under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958 has been withdrawn from the State of Nagaland by the Ministry of Home Affairs vide Circular No. 602 dated December 17, 2024, citing growing security concerns in border areas. Consequently, all foreigners must obtain a Protected Area Permit from the competent authorities before visiting the state.

The authorities empowered to issue PAP include the Ministry of Home Affairs, all Indian Missions abroad, Foreigners Regional Registration Offices (FRROs), the Home Commissioner of Nagaland in Kohima, the Resident Commissioner of Nagaland in New Delhi, and the Secretary (Tourism), Government of Nagaland, Kohima.

The press note further clarified that citizens of Afghanistan, China, and Pakistan, as well as foreign nationals of origin from these countries, require prior approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs before visiting Nagaland. Additionally, citizens of Myanmar must also obtain prior approval from the Ministry for the grant of a PAP.

All foreign nationals visiting the state are required to register with the Foreigners Registration Officer of the respective district within 24 hours of arrival.

To facilitate the process and avoid delays, applications for Protected Area Permits are to be submitted through the e-FRRO portal.

The police have directed the general public, organisations, government departments, travel agents, tour operators, hotels, guest houses, homestays, paying guest facilities, and any other entities facilitating the stay of foreign nationals in Nagaland to strictly ensure compliance with the PAP requirement. They have been instructed to verify that foreign visitors possess valid permits before arranging travel or accommodation within the state.

The Commissioner of Police has sought cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure strict adherence to the Protected Area Permit regime in the interest of security and regulatory compliance.