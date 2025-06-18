The Nagaland government, on June 18, released around one lakh fingerlings into the Doyang river to enhance fish population.

The release by the Department of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources was part of the first phase of the awareness programme-cum-fish ranching exercise held at Aghakupu, Doyang.

The initiative is aimed at promoting sustainable fishing practices and enhancing aquatic biodiversity in the region, they said.

As part of the initiative, indigenous fish species, including the Nagaland State Fish 'Mahseer', were released into the river.

Speaking at the event, Principal Secretary Y Kikheto Sema noted that fish ranching, when combined with public awareness, can help restore natural fish population, improve river ecology and contribute to food security.

He urged local communities to refrain from harmful fishing practices such as use of chemicals, explosives and fine-meshed nets, which severely damage aquatic ecosystems.