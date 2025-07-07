Nagaland: Relentless rainfall triggers flash floods in Dimapur, DDMA and SDRF launch extensive rescue operations

Torrential rainfall that began on the evening of July 5 has wreaked havoc across Dimapur, leading to widespread flash floods in both urban and adjoining rural areas. The downpour overwhelmed key drainage systems, causing major waterlogging in low-lying colonies such as Vihume, Netaji, Kuda Village, Purana Bazaar B, Walford (Central), Namgalong, and Kalibari (Ward-17), according to a report released by the Dimapur District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

In response to the escalating crisis, the DDMA convened an emergency meeting on July 7 to assess the situation and initiate coordinated relief measures. The authority resolved to conduct site visits to flood-affected zones and relief camps while preparing a comprehensive report to be submitted to the state government for long-term mitigation and support.

Preliminary assessments indicate that several residential zones have been completely submerged, with extensive structural damage to homes and infrastructure. In response, three temporary relief camps were promptly established at BSNL Quarters in Walford, S.M. Colony, and Namgalong Colony to accommodate displaced residents.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), in coordination with the District Administration, launched full-scale rescue operations on the morning of July 6 at 5:50 AM. The operation targeted the most severely impacted localities including Mount View Colony, Purana Bazaar B, Kuda Village, Namgalong, Vihume, Aoyimti, Police Colony, Ekhyo Yan, Walford (Central), Netaji Colony, and Phom Colony.

A total of 25 SDRF personnel, including trained divers, were deployed along with a rescue boat to evacuate stranded individuals. By the morning of July 7, a total of 844 people including children, the elderly, sick patients, persons with disabilities, and infants had been successfully evacuated and relocated to the designated relief camps.

The calamity claimed three lives due to electrocution, with two fatalities reported in Kuda Village and one in Police Colony. Authorities continue to urge caution in flood-affected areas and have intensified safety measures.

District officials have assured the public that round-the-clock monitoring and assistance will continue until the situation stabilizes. Further relief and rehabilitation steps are underway, with focus on ensuring safe shelter, food, medical care, and restoration of normalcy in affected localities.