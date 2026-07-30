Nagaland remains key source, transit and destination for human trafficking; official flags emerging cyber-linked threats

Nagaland continues to remain a significant point of origin, transit and destination for human trafficking, with the crime increasingly evolving into newer forms linked to cybercrime, financial fraud and forced labour, a senior state government official said on Thursday, July 30.

Addressing a training programme for Mission Shakti functionaries and the observance of the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons at the State Institute of Rural Development (SIRD), Secretary and Administrative Head of the Social Welfare Department, Limawabang Jamir, said trafficking in the state has historically taken the form of child domestic labour, commercial sexual exploitation and illegal child adoptions carried out under the guise of providing free education.

He cautioned that trafficking networks are now increasingly connected to cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering, commercial sexual exploitation and forced labour, underscoring the need for intensified awareness and coordinated efforts to safeguard vulnerable women and children.

Jamir also highlighted the work undertaken by Mission Shakti across the state, stating that its centres handled 178 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) and related distress during the first quarter of the 2026-27 financial year (April-June). Of these, One Stop Centres (OSCs) attended to 125 cases, while the Women Helpline-181 handled 53 cases involving gender-based violence and information-seeking calls.

He said Shakti Sadans, currently operational in six districts, continue to provide shelter and rehabilitation support to survivors of domestic violence, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases and other vulnerable women in distress. Commending Mission Shakti personnel, Jamir said they have continued to deliver essential services despite operational challenges and urged participants to utilise the training programme to strengthen professional knowledge and improve service delivery.

The training programme, mandated by the National Commission for Women (NCW), was organised jointly by the NCW, the Nagaland State Commission for Women (NSCW) and Mission Shakti under the Social Welfare Department. It aims to strengthen the capacity of frontline personnel dealing with cases of gender-based violence and human trafficking.

In her introductory address, Director of Social Welfare Tosheli Zhimomi said the programme brought together personnel from One Stop Centres, Women Helpline-181 and Shakti Sadans to enhance institutional response mechanisms for women and children in distress.

She said that during the 2025-26 financial year, One Stop Centres handled 311 cases, while Women Helpline-181 received 2,090 calls, of which 144 required intervention and support. The cases included domestic violence, cybercrime, sexual assault, POCSO cases, missing persons and other situations involving women in distress.

Zhimomi also acknowledged the commitment of Mission Shakti personnel, noting that they continued serving women with compassion despite delays in salary disbursement. She urged participants to actively engage with resource persons during the training and strengthen coordination with other Social Welfare Department initiatives, particularly Mission Vatsalya.

Delivering the keynote address, Nagaland State Commission for Women Chairperson W. Nginyeih Konyak said the collaboration between the NCW, NSCW and Mission Shakti seeks to build a well-trained cadre of frontline workers capable of effectively responding to cases of gender-based violence while strengthening institutional support systems at the grassroots level.