The Rengma Selo Zi, the apex youth organization of the Rengma Nagas, has issued a strong condemnation against the brutal assault of three innocent youths in Dimapur on the night of December 17, 2024.

The victims, including two brothers from the Rengma community, were attacked by individuals claiming to be Naga National Workers, in an incident that has sparked outrage in the region.

The two brothers, one of whom is a student and an active member of the Rengma Selo Zi, were reportedly assaulted while attempting to assist a friend and his colleague who had been detained by the perpetrators.

The organization has termed the attack "heinous" and "unjustifiable," emphasizing that such violence is unacceptable, particularly at a time when the Naga people are seeking peace and a resolution to the long-standing Naga political issue.



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In a formal letter addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Dimapur, the Rengma Selo Zi has outlined a set of demands for immediate action: accountability, legal action, arrest of culprits, and a public apology.

The perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions, and the government must initiate legal proceedings to ensure the culprits are punished. The group has demanded that the perpetrators be apprehended within three days of the letter’s issuance.

A public apology must be made by the responsible group to the Naga people for their anti-national actions.

The organization has made it clear that failure to act within the stipulated three-day period will compel them to resort to democratic measures to seek justice.

They have urged the district administration to treat the matter with the utmost urgency, underscoring the importance of safeguarding the safety and dignity of every citizen, particularly in light of the growing misuse of national service affiliations by criminal elements.

The Rengma Selo Zi has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of the Rengma people and called for the government to uphold the rule of law in the face of this alarming incident.