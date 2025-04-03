Researchers at Nagaland University have developed an educational technology that promises to revolutionise personalised learning experiences for students. The team has proposed a "Flexible Learning System" (FLS) that creates customised learning content based on individual student needs.

The research team, led by Er Ramesh Singh, Er Chenlep Yakha Konyak, and Er Akangjungshi Longkumer from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, has integrated Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) with Intelligent Tutoring Systems to enable real-time adaptive learning.

"The research team identified a significant gap in Intelligent Tutoring Systems, particularly the lack of real-time adaptive learning features," said Konyak. "This deficiency limits the ability of these systems to provide personalized learning experiences tailored to individual learners' needs."

Field trials conducted at the university's School of Engineering & Technology demonstrated a remarkable 94% reduction in task processing time, enabling real-time responses that significantly enhance the learning experience.

The system categorises both learners and content automatically, allowing students to progress through courses with easy, moderate, or advanced material based on their capabilities. It also identifies areas where students are struggling and provides targeted assistance.

"Unlike existing ITS tools, our research emphasises the use of Multi-access Edge Computing to optimize network bandwidth and processing tasks efficiently," explained Singh. "The FLS not only categorises learners and content automatically but also allows for enhanced interaction between learners and instructors."

Nagaland University Vice-Chancellor Prof Jagadish K Patnaik praised the innovation: "This proposed system will help learners to pass courses with content adjusted to their level. It will also guide learners where they are not performing up to the mark."

Future plans for the system include Internet of Things (IoT) integration to generate deeper insights into learning needs, immersive learning through augmented and virtual reality, and optimisation for ultra-low power consumption.

"The implementation of this solution has the potential to revolutionize educational practices by providing tailored learning experiences that can significantly improve student engagement and outcomes," said Longkumer. "By addressing the needs of larger institutions, the research could lead to widespread adoption of ITS, ultimately benefiting learners across various educational settings."

The research findings were published in the peer-reviewed International Journal of Information Technology.