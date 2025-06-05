Nagaland’s sole Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, S Supongmeren Jamir, has publicly backed a comprehensive review of the state’s reservation policy, voicing the need for equitable opportunities for all communities across the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ‘Clean & Green Nagaland’ campaign launch—an initiative supported by his MPLADS funds in observance of World Environment Day—Jamir addressed the escalating concerns raised by five prominent tribal bodies who argue that the existing policy has remained untouched for over four decades.

Jamir, who also serves as the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee president, acknowledged, “The five tribes stated that the policy has not been reviewed for more than 40 years. So now it is a policy matter.” He emphasized that he trusts the state government’s intent to ensure fairness and inclusivity for every citizen and expressed optimism for constructive reform.

The current reservation framework allocates 37% of government jobs in non-technical and non-gazetted categories to 11 backward tribes. Of this, 25% is designated for seven eastern Nagaland tribes, while the remaining 12% goes to four other backward tribes. Originally introduced in 1977 with a 10-year validity period and 25% allocation, the policy was based on the socio-economic and educational disadvantages faced by these tribes.

However, tribal apex bodies representing the non-backward Ao, Angami, Lotha, Rengma, and Sumi communities have strongly contested the existing model, arguing that it no longer reflects contemporary socio-economic dynamics. Operating under the banner of the Five-Tribe Committee on Review of Reservation Policy, the groups submitted a joint memorandum to the state government on September 20, 2024, followed by a 30-day ultimatum on April 26, 2025, citing a lack of official response.

Amid mounting pressure, including a peaceful protest rally in Kohima on May 29, the state government finally responded. In a meeting held on June 3 between Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton and committee representatives, the government assured the formation of a dedicated commission to reassess the policy by June 17.

MP Jamir's endorsement of a policy overhaul lends significant political weight to the movement for reform and is likely to further influence the upcoming discussions.

Meanwhile, Jamir also noted that a special session of Parliament has been scheduled to commence on July 21 and is expected to continue into August.