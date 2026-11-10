Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on November 10 chaired a meeting of the High-Powered Committee (HPC) and officials from various departments to review preparations for the Hornbill Festival 2026, with a focus on infrastructure, tourist safety and arrangements at the festival venue.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister's Residential Complex in Kohima, reviewed key aspects of the annual event, including the Protected Area Permit (PAP) issue, the selection of the chief guest for the inaugural programme and other logistical arrangements.

Commissioner and Secretary of Tourism Kovi Meyase, briefed the committee on preparations at the Naga Heritage Village in Kisama. Discussions focused on waste management, food stalls and awareness programmes for stall operators to ensure proper hygiene and cleanliness throughout the festival.

The proposed barbecue zone at the amphitheatre was also discussed. The committee stressed the need to promote locally manufactured products, with coffee, tea and other refreshments served at Kisama being sourced from within Nagaland.

The Public Health Engineering Department informed the meeting that work to restore water supply pipelines was underway, while the Power Department provided an update on the installation of solar lighting at the venue.

Preparations for the traditional stone-pulling ceremony, a key attraction of the festival, also featured in the discussions.

Rio directed departments to ensure adequate signage, zebra crossings and other essential facilities to improve the safety and convenience of tourists visiting Kisama and other tourist destinations across the state.

He also drew attention to the state-wide mass social work scheduled for November 13, 2026, and called for participation from all sections of society. The concerned departments were directed to ensure wide publicity for the initiative.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet members, senior government officials and representatives of various departments.

The Hornbill Festival is Nagaland's flagship cultural event, bringing together the state's indigenous communities to showcase their traditions, heritage, music, crafts and cultural practices.