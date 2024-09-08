The Nagaland government has announced a generous cash reward of Rs. 1.5 crore for Hokato Hotozhe Sema. This accolade comes in honor of Sema’s remarkable achievement at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, where he clinched a bronze medal in the Men’s Shot Put F57 event.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio shared the news via a post on X (formerly Twitter), expressing profound pride in Sema’s historic accomplishment. “We’re proud & joyous for Mr. Hokato Hotozhe Sema on winning Bronze… He’s made India proud & Nagaland shine,” Rio stated. Sema is the first Olympic medalist from Nagaland, and Rio announced the cash reward to celebrate his significant feat.

Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans to recommend Sema’s name for the prestigious Arjuna Award and to pursue his promotion in the Indian Army, citing his outstanding contributions both in sports and in service to the nation. Efforts will also be made to bolster sports initiatives in Sema’s name.

National leaders have also lauded Sema’s achievement. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Sema’s strength and determination, expressing his congratulations in a telephonic conversation. President Droupadi Murmu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Sema’s inspiring journey and resilience, particularly noting his personal challenges and triumphant return.

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and Deputy Chief Ministers TR Zeliang and Y Patton also congratulated Sema, celebrating this historic moment for both Nagaland and India. “Your exemplary service in the Indian Army and in the global sports arena is a true example of perseverance, bravery, and excellence,” Ganesan remarked.