The recent acknowledgment by the Advisor for School Education that the department is in a "total mess" has received applause from Rising People's Party (RPP). The RPP believes that this honesty sets an important precedent in political discourse, one that should inspire other leaders to be equally forthright about problems in their respective domains.

The RPP has consistently raised concerns about the School Education Department (SED), highlighting issues related to mismanagement and corruption.

In light of the Advisor's statement that teacher recruitment cannot effectively be handled through the Nagaland Public Service Examination (NPSE) or the Nagaland Staff Selection Board (NSSB), the RPP reiterates its earlier proposal to establish a Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRB).

This suggestion, initially put forward by the RPP in 2022, aims to streamline the recruitment process and ensure that it remains distinct from routine departmental hiring.

The RPP emphasizes that teacher interviews should be conducted exclusively by empanelled university professors.

Additionally, the RPP calls for the removal of the post of Principal Director within the School Education Department.

This move, it argues, would eliminate redundancy and empower domain experts like the Director of the department, preventing them from being reduced to mere rubber stamps in the decision-making process.