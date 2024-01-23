The Rising People's Party (RPP) has taken an uncompromising stand against the Union Government's proposal to dismantle the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the entire Indo-Myanmar Border, branding it a divisive policy aimed at isolating the Naga People and other ethnic groups in the Northeast. Since the official announcement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 20 in Guwahati, a growing chorus of dissent has emerged, with Naga civil society organizations and the RPP leading the charge against the controversial move.

Expressing vehement opposition, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF), the Global Naga Forum (GNF), the Naga Hoho, and the Naga Indigenous People’s Forum have joined forces to resist the scrapping of FMR. Notably, the silence of most Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) has not gone unnoticed, except for the outspoken NPF legislator Achumbemo Kikon and Home Minister Y Patton. The RPP criticizes the remaining elected officials for either staying silent or supporting a decision that could have severe repercussions for the future of the Nagas.

While Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton's revelation of discussions with other Northeastern states bordering Myanmar is seen as a positive step, the RPP emphasizes the need for a united front against the Union Government's proposal. The lack of statements from the NDPP-BJP coalition and the state government adds to the confusion, leaving the Naga people questioning the stance of their elected representatives.

The RPP, in a scathing critique, labeled BJP legislator Imkong Imchen's support for the scrapping of FMR as traitorous, accusing him of prioritizing the BJP high command's interests over the sentiments of the Naga people. The party demands a clear and unequivocal opposition from all Naga MLAs, including those from Manipur, and MPs from both states, urging them to rise above party politics and stand firmly for the Naga people.

The 10 Naga MLAs and 1 MP from Manipur have faced criticism for their silence on the issue, despite the United Naga Council (UNC) submitting a memorandum to the Union Home Minister opposing the move and calling for the strengthening of FMR.