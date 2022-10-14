Despite the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) turning the table and protesting that the ED (Enforcement Directorate) grilling the Nagaland chief minister Rio be to fake news, Rising People’s Party (RPP) in a statement claimed 'there is no smoke without fire'.

Further, in a press release, the RPP stated that given the aggressive pursuance by the ED, the Chief Minister of joining the BJP cannot be ruled out either.

This comes after the RPP observed that the ED is vigorously chasing 10 NDPP seating MLAs with speculation of ED building up cases of corruption against the 10 MLAs.

According to sources close to RPP, these 10 MLAs may strike a bargain with the BJP to join the party along with the party head.

In a press release, RPP said that it’s not surprising that the ED should interrogate the Chief Minister for 6 hours and the same is not the last, as the party expect more grilling in the days to come.

Further, the release stated that according to newspaper reports the army has declined to comment which means that something is fishy.

On the other hand, several months back the ED interrogated 5 close confidants of CM Rio under Case No. ECIR/GWZO/09/2020/488, one of whom was the Personal Assistant to the Chief Minister which is again natural that the Chief Minister should also be interrogated, claimed the RPP.



Meanwhile, the party claimed that CM Rio cannot escape the net cast by the ED and is now a ‘prisoner’ of the BJP which will have intense ramifications for the state.

The NDPP is in a precarious position and there’s absolutely nothing the party can do anything about it, stated the RPP release.