Amidst the ongoing pen-down strike by the All Nagaland School Teacher’s Association (ANSTA) and Nagaland Government Higher Secondary Schools’ Employee Association (NGHSSEA) due to unpaid salaries, the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) in Nagaland is facing backlash for a recent notification dated September 25, 2023. This notification, invoking Rule 25 of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, has drawn strong criticism from the Rising People's Party (RPP).

Year after year, government teachers in Nagaland find themselves pleading with the state government for the timely release of their salaries. Teachers' protests have become a recurring issue, but instead of addressing the problem through constructive dialogue and reforming the department, the recent notification has raised concerns. It instructs teachers not to engage in "Any communication with the press" or "Call a public meeting to discuss their conditions," actions deemed "PREJUDICIAL TO THE INTEREST AND SOVEREIGNTY OF INDIA" by the notification.

The RPP is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the notification dated September 25, 2023. The party contends that seeking the payment of rightful salaries for employees in the teaching profession cannot be construed as prejudicial to the interests of the nation. The RPP questions the necessity for such an objectionable directive, particularly the involvement of a "highly-qualified officer" in drafting it, eventually signed by the Principal Director.

The RPP accuses the Directorate of School Education of misusing Rule 25 of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968, to strip teachers of their dignity, labeling it as uncalled for and unethical. The party seeks answers regarding the impact of delayed or irregular salary payments on the teaching and learning process in government schools, where year after year, dismal academic results persist.

Furthermore, the RPP demands transparency in the salary disbursement process, comparing the treatment of teaching staff to non-teaching staff within the directorate and district offices. Sources suggest that teachers may not receive salaries for September and the next six months. The state government is reminded that employee salaries are budgeted, and any delay raises questions about the allocation of funds. The RPP calls on the state government to expedite salary payments, emphasizing that discretionary funds are available for this purpose.The DoSE is cautioned about potential legal consequences for delayed or non-payment of salaries and wages, as per observations by the Supreme Court.